Kirn earns All-America honors after dominant season for West Virginia

Griffin Kirn capped off a stellar 2025 season with one of college baseball’s highest honors.

The redshirt senior left-hander was named a Third Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), becoming just the 11th player in program history to earn All-America recognition from the organization. Kirn’s award marks the fourth consecutive season that a Mountaineer has made one of the NCBWA’s All-America teams.

In his final season with West Virginia, Kirn was a workhorse on the mound. He appeared in 18 games, making 17 starts, and compiled a 5-3 record with a 3.36 ERA. Over 99 innings, he struck out 103 batters—becoming just the 15th Mountaineer ever to eclipse the 100-strikeout mark in a single season.

The accolades didn’t stop there. Kirn was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and played a key role in the postseason, earning a spot on the Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team. His efforts also landed him on the ABCA/Rawlings All-East Region Second Team, highlighting his standing among the top pitchers in the region.

Kirn’s All-America nod brings WVU’s all-time total to 28 players honored as All-Americans, collecting 67 total recognitions from various publications. Since joining the Big 12 in 2013, West Virginia has now produced 38 of those accolades, underscoring the program’s growing national profile.

He was one of three Mountaineers to receive All-Region honors from the ABCA, joined by first team selection Sam White and second teamer Jack Kartsonas. White, a junior, led the team with a .361 batting average, while Kartsonas struck out 77 batters over 66.1 innings and posted a 6-4 record.