West Virginia baseball clinches first outright Big 12 regular season title

West Virginia baseball officially clinched the 2025 Big 12 regular season title.

The Mountaineers entered the weekend needing a win or an Arizona State loss to clinch the Big 12, and the Sun Devils lost, 6-2 to Oklahoma State on Thursday, even with WVU’s 3-0 loss to Kansas.

This is the second Big 12 regular season title for the Mountaineers, as they shared the title in 2023, but it is the first outright Big 12 title in program history.

With the title, it’s the first outright title for any of the three major sports of football, men’s basketball, or baseball, since WVU joined the Big 12.

With ASU’s loss, the highest win percentage they can get to is .667, while even if WVU loses out the rest of the weekend, their win percentage would be .679. The Mountaineers also could end the season with fewer Big 12 wins than the Sun Devils or Kansas, but WVU would have a higher win percentage no matter what.

With the win, WVU clinches the No. 1 overall seed in the Big 12 Tournament that starts next week. They will receive a first-round bye and face the winner of the 8/9 matchup on Thursday, May 22nd.