Series: West Virginia leads 5-2

Last meeting: 2017: WVU 46 TTU 35

Television: 12 p.m., ESPN2, Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Ahmad Brooks(analyst), Roddy Jones (sideline)





No. 12 West Virginia (3-0) will hit the road for the first time this season against a No. 25 Texas Tech (3-1) team that is coming off an impressive win on the road itself.

Both teams are now sitting 1-0 in the Big 12 after the Mountaineers dispatched Kansas State 35-6 in a game that wasn’t as close as the scoreboard suggested.

The Red Raiders are coming off their first win in Stillwater in 17-years as Texas Tech dominated Oklahoma State 41-17 on the road.

The win snapped a 16-game losing streak against ranked opponents that started during the 2014 season and was as total of an effort that the Red Raiders have put together in recent history.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is in his sixth season atop the Red Raiders football program and the one-time Texas Tech quarterback has amassed a career record of 33-34 during that span.

There are obvious connections between the two programs. West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen coached at Texas Tech from 2000-07 serving as the inside wide receivers coach before being elevated to co-offensive coordinator. The head coach also gave Kingsbury his first coaching opportunity when he moved to Houston, where the two actually were roommates at the time.

Holgorsen currently has a 4-1 record against Kingsbury during his tenure and is 4-2 against the Red Raiders overall since joining the league in 2012.

The Red Raiders again boast one of the nation’s best offenses averaging 52 points and 623 yards, including 435.8 through the air. The point total is the fifth best nationally, while both yardage marks are tops nationally through the first four weeks of the 2018 season.

True freshman Alan Bowman is the engine to the Red Raiders attack and he has played beyond his years tossing for 1,557 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games (three-stars) against two interceptions. That includes a record-breaking game where he threw for 605 yards and five scores against Houston.

Texas Tech has a number of pass catchers to distribute the ball to despite losing four to the NFL a season ago with six different ones hauling in at least 10 passes on the year. Junior Antoine Wesley leads the team with 30 receptions for 511 yards and four scores, while senior Ja’Deion High has hauled in 22 catches for 301 yards and a pair of scores.

The Red Raiders are coming off a game where they rushed for over 200-yards against Oklahoma State and will use a running back by committee with Ta’Zhawn Henry leading the team with 231 yards and six scores and senior Demarcus Felton has accounted for 202 yards and four more scores.

And it helps that Texas Tech returned all five starters up front which has played out on the field as the unit has allowed only four sacks through the first four games, ranking 21st nationally.

The much-maligned Red Raiders defense took some strides in the game against Oklahoma State and is allowing a respectable 28.3 points to go along with 437.3 yards per contest. Now in the fourth year under coordinator David Gibbs, the Texas Tech defense thrives on forcing turnovers and is a veteran group that returns a bulk of starters especially in the secondary.

The group has already forced seven turnovers through four games and return both of their starting linebackers from a season ago in Jordyn Brooks and Dakota Allen. The return of safety Jah’Shawn Johnson was an added bonus in the secondary against Oklahoma State.

After losing the first trip to Lubbock in 2012, West Virginia has won the past two meetings and the past four overall in the series. Last season, the Mountaineers rallied from an 18-point third quarter deficit to beat the Red Raiders 46-35.

The game is scheduled to be televised at noon on ESPN2.