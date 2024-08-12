PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Garnett Hollis Jr gives Brown and WVU's secondary a new type of versatility

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

WVU co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach ShaDon Brown has a lot to like about Garnett Hollis Jr. due to his versatility as a cornerback.

Hollis comes to WVU after spending four seasons at Northwestern and his size and experience on the back end of a defense.

"Garnett gives you a guy that’s big on the outside. He's right at 6-foot-2, 205-pounds. He doesn’t look like a prototypical corner we’ve had here, but he’s long, he can run, he can disrupt routes at the line of scrimmage," Brown said. "He gives us that big body where we can match up. At times last year even with as good as Beanie [Bishop] was where we would get pushed around a little bit he’s so big and strong those plays don’t happen."

Last season Hollis finished with 49 total tackles, 33 of them being solo tackles. One thing Brown loves about Hollis is he isn't afraid to get in the mix when it comes to stopping the run due to his bigger size.

"The other thing is he is physical in the run game. He's not afraid of contact which is a big plus. Sometimes a long guy like that doesn't bend well enough to be able to tackle in space. He's got contact courage and he'll add a ton to our secondary and we can do some things differently to let him play by himself in the boundary and double some guys and do some different things we haven't been able to do here," Brown said.

The one area of concern with Hollis was how he played 50-50 balls down the field. Last season Beanie Bishop was also struggling with this before he turned in an All-American campaign. This is something Brown has worked on heavily with Hollis and Brown is starting to see the results of the increased emphasis.

"He’s gotten better. That was an area I thought he struggled with and one of the reasons why he came here, he saw the production of Beanie and what we do and how we teach it. He had a big flash play today down the field where he played the ball on the deep part of the field. If he can go do that consistently for us he will probably be a second day draft choice," Brown said.

Hollis is one of many bodies Brown has gotten out of the transfer portal to help sure up things on the back end for West Virginia. Brown believes if Hollis can become better at playing the ball down the field then he can really be a big-time player for the Mountaineers.

"If he can play the ball on the deep part of the field consistently, which he hadn't done up until this point, but Beanie Bishop hadn't done it up until this point either. It will take some time but I saw some flashes today where it was like an aha moment where it's starting to click for him and he's got elite skills and measurable," Brown said.


----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZ2FybmV0dC1ob2xsaXMtanItZ2l2ZXMtYnJvd24tYW5k LXd2dS1zLXNlY29uZGFyeS1hLW5ldy10eXBlLW9mLXZlcnNhdGlsaXR5IiwK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9 KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0 ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRz QnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAv LyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3 ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJo dHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVu dE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4K Cjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRy ZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYl MkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZnYXJuZXR0LWhv bGxpcy1qci1naXZlcy1icm93bi1hbmQtd3Z1LXMtc2Vjb25kYXJ5LWEtbmV3 LXR5cGUtb2YtdmVyc2F0aWxpdHkmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9 MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3Jl IFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=