There are less than 100 days between now and noon on Aug. 31 when West Virginia football takes the field against Penn State.

For WVU QB Garrett Greene he is excited, as he's the catalyst of an offense that brings back a lot, and wants to help the Mountaineers do something they haven't done since joining the Big 12 — make it to the Big 12 Championship.

Every team in the Big 12 has one goal at the start of the season. That goal is what Greene is trying to position WVU to be in contention for. The Big 12 Championship. And after a successful season that saw the Mountaineers go 9-4 in 2023, Greene knows how close this team is to elevating to that next level.

Last season, Greene was somewhat of an unknown to West Virginia. He had played in spurts before and started multiple games down the stretch in 2022, but his ceiling was undefined. Now, there is a floor for Greene, but if WVU wants to compete to be atop the Big 12 this season, Greene knows it falls on his shoulders.

"Something's going to happen, whether it's good or bad, something is going to happen," Greene said to ESPN, referencing the upcoming season.

Greene finished last year as a dynamic passer and runner. He passed for over 2,400 yards and ran for almost another 800. He combined for 29 touchdowns through the air and on the ground, but the one thing that held him back was his completion percentage.

In the article, Greene said he believes WVU can play in the Big 12 title game because of what they bring back and the experience they have. On offense, they return multiple starters both at the offensive line and the skill positions, giving Greene a level of continuity up front.

It's no surprise Greene has these expectations, however, he wants people to know one thing. It's going to be an event watching West Virginia play this fall.

"I would just tell them to sit back and watch the show," Greene said.