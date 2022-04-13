Georgia QB Daniels to transfer to West Virginia

Daniels, 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, had narrowed his choices down to West Virginia, Oregon State and Missouri and visited all three prior to selecting the Big 12 Conference program.

West Virginia has added a talented and experienced arm to the roster by securing a commitment from former Georgia quarterback transfer JT Daniels.

The veteran quarterback had interest from dozens of schools but narrowed things down to those three due to their style of offense and his ability to compete for the starting job. Daniels is a major addition to the West Virginia football program giving the Mountaineers a highly talented and productive arm.

The former Rivals.com five-star prospect started his career at USC where he tossed for 2,672 yards with 14 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. There is an obvious connection with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell formerly coaching the Trojans prior to arriving in Morgantown.

Daniels won the starting job out of fall camp with Harrell at the helm but was injured in the season opener against Fresno State knocking him out for the remainder of the year. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown along with an interception in that game.

The California native then transferred to Georgia where he started 7 games and appeared in a total of 10 but injuries again were an issue that limited him. Over his time with the Bulldogs, Daniels threw for 1,953 yards with 17 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 69-percent of his passes.

During his time at the college level Daniels has combined to throw for 4,840 yards with 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 65-percent of his passes over his 21-games of action.

The experience with the scheme after previously playing for Harrell and the opportunity in Morgantown made West Virginia an attractive selection for Daniels. Currently, the Mountaineers have three quarterbacks battling it out for the job but there is very little experience between the trio.

Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Goose Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol have combined to attempt only 32 passes at the college level.

Daniels took an official visit to West Virginia during the April 8 weekend after previously heading to Oregon State first and then Missouri. After weighing each of the options, Daniels settled on the Mountaineers to spend the rest of his college career.

West Virginia needed more experience in the quarterback room given the difficulty of the schedule, while Daniels wanted to find the right fit to make the most of his remaining eligibility.

Daniels should have two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career and is expected to arrive after he graduates from Georgia in May to compete for the open quarterback spot.

Daniels becomes the seventh transfer for West Virginia this off-season and is expected to be the only addition for the program at the quarterback spot.

WVSports.com will have more with Daniels in the near future.