Greene reflects on final home game as a Mountaineer

Garrett Greene's toughness does not go unnoticed.

Take a look at WVU's quarterback, and you will see bruises, cuts, scrapes, and everything in between. Despite that, though, Greene has continued to carry on, always putting the team before himself.

"I think that just goes back to how I was raised. My dad a rule for injuries, blood or bone, he's got to see one of them for me to be hurt," Greene said postgame Saturday.

That type of resilience has shown itself many times in his career as WVU's quarterback, but as Greene played his final snap in Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday afternoon, he's a name that won't soon be forgotten.

"The kid is a winner. Man, he competes. Really happy for him that he performed and won in his last game here. I think he deserves that. I hope our fans appreciate him. He hasn't always played clean football, but man, he's laid it on the line for the Mountaineers every single time he's suited up. Fitting end for him, he took a couple of victory laps, and he earned that," West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said.

Greene finished the day passing for just 118 yards, but he ran for 49 yards on 18 carries. One of those runs came on a fourth down, where Greene needed eight yards and got 13, eventually setting up a field goal. On WVU's final drive, he also completed two huge passes to Hudson Clement and Justin Robinson to pick up conversions and help seal the win.

"I think in situations like that, I think Coach Brown's calling it in a way in the back of his mind he knows we've got two downs. So you really treat third down as second down, and fourth down is really your third down. I think that was kind of the mentality this whole week is we were going to be aggressive on third and fourth downs," Greene said.

Greene getting the win was the perfect bookend to his final home game at Milan Puskar Stadium. Greene has stayed with the program, and he never wanted to leave and always wanted to stay a Mountaineer.

"Obviously, people thought I was going to leave after some years, but it was really never a question for me just because the fabric of the state kind of goes hand-in-hand with the fabric of my family. So I think it was the best decision I ever could have made," Greene said.

Greene now has two guaranteed games left for WVU as they clinched bowl eligibility on Saturday with the win. Greene said he would not want to be anywhere else or have played his college football anywhere else but West Virginia.

"I hope they saw a guy that gave everything for this state, gave everything for his teammates, his coaches, his family. That's really it. It's been an honor of a lifetime to represent this state, to represent this wonderful university. So I wouldn't want it any other way," Greene said.