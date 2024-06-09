Phoenix (Az.) PHH Prep 2024 guard Dylan Jay took a leap of faith when it came to committing to West Virginia.

Jay, 6-foot-4, had never visited Morgantown but after talking with both head coach Darian DeVries and assistant Kory Barnett realized that it would be a good fit for him on and off the floor.

“It is the perfect program for me coming out of high school,” he said. “…The atmosphere and fan support at WVU is one of the best.”

Jay was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Mountaineers by Barnett as the program needed one to help continue to round out the roster.

It only took him a day to call the coaching staff and let them know that he planned to accept it.

“Coach DeVries told me he’s excited to get me down there and get to work,” he said.

Jay is coming off a season where he averaged 23 points per game last year and the coaching staff sees him fitting in as a reliable outside shooter that can fill a role at the two-guard spot.

“They see me fitting in with great energy and being a knockdown shooter,” he said.

Jay is now the 11th new prospect added to the roster this off-season and 12th total although he represents the first preferred walk-on addition this off-season. He is set to arrive on campus June 18.