CLEVELAND – Chase Harler’s impact on the floor goes far beyond what you see on the stat sheet.

Harler, one of three seniors on West Virginia’s roster this season, is averaging just 4.5 points per game through 12 games this year and is eighth on the team in that category.



But despite some of his struggles on the offensive side of the floor this season the Moundsville, West Virginia native though has been a valuable asset and leader for the Mountaineers this season on the other end of the court.



This was the case during No. 22 West Virginia’s eight-point win over the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday with Harler and West Virginia holding the Buckeyes to a season-low 59 points.



He also scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting (his first game scoring in double figures this season) along with a block in 24 minutes on the floor. Harler was one of two West Virginia players to finish in double figures, the other being Miles McBride, who scored a game-high 21 points.



“Chase played really, really well,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “You can’t hardly measure what he means to us because he knows everything. He did a great job of coaching on the floor, he made open shots and he may be our best on the ball defender. I’ve been elated with what he’s given us.”



Some of Harler’s shots came at pivotal points during the game.



Two of his made jump shots, which included a three-pointer, were part of a 6-0 run for the Mountaineers during the first half that gave them their first lead since scoring the first points of the game. His second three-pointer of the game started another key 6-0 run for West Virginia during the second half and a fastbreak layup late in the game helped ice the program's first win over a top-5 opponent since 2017.



Saturday was the second game this season in which Harler made more than one three-pointer, the other time being the loss to St. John’s inside Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7.