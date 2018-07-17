SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Don’t expect West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen or his team to back away from expectations.

No, the Mountaineers are exactly where they want to be considered as one of the top teams in the Big 12 Conference and selected No. 2 in the league’s pre-season media poll.

“Heck you want them to talk about you,” he said. “We want you guys to talk about us.”

And why shouldn’t Holgorsen? Because the term expectation is something that will hang over your head regardless if you’re projected at the top or the bottom of the standings this time of the year.

“There is pressure everywhere. There is pressure to live up to the expectations and there is pressure to create expectations,” Holgorsen said.

The Mountaineers, led by Heisman Trophy candidate senior quarterback Will Grier, return a bulk of the talent on the offensive side of the ball from a team that was 7-3 before Grier went down with an injury last season that caused him to miss the final three games of the year.

That resulted in a disappointing 7-6 finish, but the Mountaineers are hoping that they can make the strides on all three sides of the ball to make the next leap and content for a championship.

Being a year older will help that considering the group is a veteran bunch and the staff continuity is one that helps as well considering the Mountaineers return almost the bulk of their coaches.

So far, the head coach has been impressed with how his team has handled the heightened expectations and it’s the first time since the inaugural year in the conference that the program has been picked as high as second. That season the Mountaineers fell flat to a 7-6 campaign.

The focus on the offensive side has been to continue to improve the efficiency and that has been the main goal since the end of last season. Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has worked tirelessly with Grier on getting a better understanding of down and distance as well as play calls in situations. From what Holgorsen has observed he has seen a strong connection between the two and naturally things will improve considering it will now be the second year working together.

Part of that development also has come from the fact that Grier has realized that he needs to play within the system and doesn’t have to go out of his way to make plays. Holgorsen had no reservations about pushing Grier for the Heisman with a school-led campaign.

“I would never worry about a campaign unless I thought a player could handle it,” he said.

Holgorsen himself had to adjust to not calling plays last season and admitted that he became much more involved on special teams and the defensive side of the ball.

“My job is to manage people,” he said.

Even with the expectations in the Big 12 Conference, Holgorsen said his prime focus is the season opener against Charlotte against Tennessee set for Sept. 1. When asked a question from a reporter about the possibility of a rematch with Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game a week after closing the regular season with the Sooners, Holgorsen diverted to the Volunteers.

“If we get to the point that’s what we have to deal with then we’ll research it and do the best job possible,” he said.

West Virginia will open fall camp Aug. 2.