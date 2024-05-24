West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement is among the Big 12's highest-graded returning wide receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.

Clement burst onto the scene last year with a three-touchdown performance against Duquesne, and finished the season with 22 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games played last season.

Clement is a native of Martinsburg, W.Va., and after his performance against Duquesne, he was awarded a scholarship postgame.

Clement is ranked the sixth-best returning wide receiver according to PFF, receiving a 78.3 overall grade.