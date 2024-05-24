Hudson Clement among highest-graded returning WR's in Big 12
West Virginia wide receiver Hudson Clement is among the Big 12's highest-graded returning wide receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Clement burst onto the scene last year with a three-touchdown performance against Duquesne, and finished the season with 22 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games played last season.
Clement is a native of Martinsburg, W.Va., and after his performance against Duquesne, he was awarded a scholarship postgame.
Clement is ranked the sixth-best returning wide receiver according to PFF, receiving a 78.3 overall grade.
Clement is the only Mountaineer in the top 11, while Iowa State and Kansas have three in the top 11, and Colorado has two players graded in the top 11.
Clement finished 2023 with the fifth-best grade on West Virginia's offense. His three best games according to PFF were against Duquesne (81.5), North Carolina (76.6), and Baylor (76.4).
Clement is part of a mostly young wide receiver room who is looking to take a step forward this upcoming season.
