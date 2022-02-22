Huggins looking at rotations, options for West Virginia

West Virginia has reached the point where the season is quite literally hanging in the balance and that could mean changes are on the horizon according to head coach Bob Huggins.

The Mountaineers are now 14-13, losers of 11 of their last 12 games, and following the latest loss to TCU the veteran head coach admitted that he has to review the tape for several reasons.

One of the primary is to evaluate his roster over the final four games of the year and determine how he should distribute minutes down the stretch. The veteran head coach plans on taking a good look to see which players were giving effort and doing what was asked of them.

It’s hard to deny what is clear on tape.

“The guys who didn’t give us what we expect them to give us are going to sit their butt over on the bench and watch the guys that do compete,” Huggins said. “If they open their mouth on the bench I’m going to send them home.”

Following the loss to the Horned Frogs, Huggins denoted the struggles of several on the roster in regard to their +/- during the game reading off several totals that were deeply in the red.

“We were outscored by that much the time they were in the game,” Huggins said. “How do you win?”

Only four players that saw action ended up on the positive side during that contest with guard Kedrian Johnson at +1 in 33 minutes and three players at +3 with forward Pauly Paulicap playing 17 minutes, forward Gabe Osabuohien playing 14 minutes and forward Jamel King playing 4 minutes.

Losing causes coaches and players alike to question themselves and what is being done and that is no different even with somebody as experienced as Huggins.

“Obviously we maybe are playing the wrong guys,” he said. “I’m not sure.”

The sands of the hourglass have almost trickled through on this season and there simply isn’t much time remaining to try to build any positive momentum. That could make the next week and change interesting when it comes to if and how the lineups could be adjusted.

Time will tell there, but at least it’s something Huggins is now considering.

“Sometimes there’s tremendous good in addition by subtraction. You don’t want to do that you try to give everybody a fair shot, a fair break,” Huggins said. “But sometimes it has to come down to let’s do like we do in the real world.”