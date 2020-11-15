It’s only fitting that the West Virginia 2021 basketball signing class has a distinctly Ohio flavor.

Both Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson signed with the Mountaineers this past week and give the program two versatile guards that excel on both ends of the floor. It was by far the biggest need in the class and West Virginia was able to address it with a pair of impressive combo guards.

That will be especially important with departures from Taz Sherman and Jordan McCabe sometime in the next two years, and possibly even by season’s end for Sherman.