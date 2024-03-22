Neal Brown likes upward trajectory and potential.

That extends to all areas of his life, and it shouldn’t be a surprise it’s the same when he is looking at potential coaching hires. That helps to explain some of his though process behind many of the younger coaches that he has brought onto the coaching staff in recent years.

Brown has given the first power league opportunity to coaches such as wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall and tight ends coach Blaine Stewart last season and now outside linebackers coach Victor Cabral and quarterback coach Tyler Allen this cycle.

“I want people on a trajectory and hunger is really important,” he said.

As a program, West Virginia has systems in place that they believe in and while there are always going to be movement both player and coaching wise, that helps to keep stability. And while there isn’t infinite funding to fill all vacancies, it is critical that when they do look at coaches from lower levels that they possess the traits that Brown wants to find in an assistant.

“You want to bring in guys that are extremely hungry and they’re extremely thankful for that opportunity. And they have a lot of growth in them,” he said.

In general, Brown has valued those that have worked their way up in the coaching profession and have had to learn how to do more with less at the smaller levels. He recalls his own experience at Sacred Heart as a non-scholarship FCS coach where he learned more on that job than any he’s had.

“So, I like people that have learned on the job and kind of moved up,” he said.

There also has been an unintended bonus to the process that Brown noticed in the offensive room last year when Marshall and Stewart were added to the staff. When the program flipped their schedule to morning practices, the players now start their day with the coaching staff.

That is different than the past, and the positive youthful energy that both of those new assistants brought to the team and their individual meeting rooms had an effect on the offense at large.

That’s why Brown made it a point to find that on defense, although it isn’t something that can be faked. He found that in Victor Cabral, who has been successful at group of five programs and brings his own level of energy that is noticeable to those that interact with him.

“He has this natural energy about him, and people are genuinely drawn to him. And he’ll be able to connect not just with the outside linebackers he’s coaching but our entire defensive unit,” Brown said.

Allen on the other hand is another young coach that earned the opportunity through the work he did with the program as an assistant to Brown as well as an offensive analyst.

“Earned the promotion there he’s had an integral role in developing both Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol and he’s helped us in recruiting. He’s ready for that, I’m excited for him,” Brown said.