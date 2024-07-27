Giacomo is in the class of 2025 and is a linebacker who registered 104 total tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions, including a pick-six as a junior in 2023.

Giacomo has made multiple visits to WVU this summer, and coming to camp in Morgantown helped him catch the coaching staff's attention.

"The recruiting process in the beginning was a little hard but when I went to camp this summer on June 3rd, I really opened some of the coaching staff's eyes on my ability. They then called me back later in the week asking if I would come to camp the next Monday and that camp went really good as well. I then saw the coaching staff again at 7v7 on June 21," Giacomo said.

Despite being an in-state kid, WVU was never Giacomo's team of choice growing up to root for. He said the recent offer 'means a lot' being an in-state kid, but actually grew up rooting for other schools.

"I actually did not grow up a WVU fan my mom graduated from Marshall and my dad went to WVU Tech. I was actually a Clemson fan growing up," he said.

Giacomo has been in contact the most with Jeff Koonz and Ryan Nehlen throughout his recruitment.

He added he is still figuring out what is next, saying he's headed to Old Dominion for a camp. He also said WVU will remain high on his list due to he knows despite it being a walk-on offer, could get school paid for through academic scholarships he said.

"They are still high up on my list because of my grades I could still get most of school paid for if not all of it," Giacomo said.

A decision seems to be looming though as Giacomo said he hopes to make a decision about his commitment before his senior year.