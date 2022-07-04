In-state OL Jones adds West Virginia PWO offer

Weirton (W.Va.) Weir 2023 offensive lineman Cameron Jones already has collected a handful of scholarship offers from division one programs but now West Virginia has jumped into the mix.

And while the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder, already holds scholarship offers from Marshall, James Madison, Akron, Eastern Michigan and North Carolina A&T, the opportunity to suit up for the gold and blue certainly has his attention.

“I was very excited when I got the new because I’ve been trying to better myself and my technique all month long. And it feels good to see some of it worked,” he said.

Jones worked out in front of the coaching staff at the final big man camp of the summer and received some positive feedback from offensive line coach Matt Moore.

“The coaches think I use my length to my advantage and they like my athleticism especially for a guy my size,” he said.

West Virginia envisions Jones as an offensive tackle at the college level and to date he has established a solid bond with several of the coaches on staff.

While it’s still early into things, Jones admits that a lot about the West Virginia program has his attention.

“I feel great about WVU and what they have going on up there. They’re on the come up and are going to win a lot more games and finish higher up in the Big 12,” he said.

The plan is to make it back for another visit to West Virginia in the future and there is no set timetable for when he would like to make a college decision.

“But I would most definitely like to go back there and visit,” he said.

Jones wants to find a place that is going to offer him a strong business degree as well as will develop him into the best person and athlete possible.