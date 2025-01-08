In-state QB Max Anderson talks West Virginia opportunity

Spring Mills quarterback Max Anderson is taking his recruitment one step at a time but now has some things to consider with West Virginia offering him an opportunity.

Anderson, 6-foot-1, 208-pounds, spoke with inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart and the assistant made it clear that the Mountaineers would like for him to join the program.

“He told me the news and how much Rich Rodriguez likes me throwing the ball and that he was proud of my performance throughout the season and just catching up with me,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting him as a quarterback and naturally he was fired up about the news. He is coming off a season where he threw for 1,464 yards and 19 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions, while rushing for 1,078 yards and 18 scores.

“I was pumped to get offered by my home state at quarterback,” he said.

Anderson has ties to the West Virginia football program outside of being an in-state native as his uncle Josh Francis suited up for the Mountaineers and he went to plenty of his games as well as more after.

The plan is to make a visit to West Virginia in order to see the school soon and while nothing is set yet he plans to also take a trip to West Liberty.

Anderson is looking for a place where he can play football and earn a degree while growing into a successful person both on and off the field. He has no timeline for a decision.