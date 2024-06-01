“He said that I had a great camp and he really wants me to be a part of this team,” he said.

Laughery, 6-foot-3, 218-pounds, performed at the first one-day camp of the summer and his efforts caught the attention of tight ends coach Blaine Stewart.

Winfield (W.Va.) 2025 tight end Toby Laughery grew up following the West Virginia football program so he was thrilled to receive an opportunity to play for the Mountaineers.

At the end of the event the in-state prospect received word that the Mountaineers were offering him a preferred walk-on opportunity from Stewart.

“I was in shock. West Virginia has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” he said. “Being an in-state kid makes it ten times better.”

Stewart has been in contact with Laughery since he took an unofficial visit in the fall and he stopped by his school at the end of the evaluation period to invite him to camp. He is being targeted as a tight end and the coaching staff was impressed with his physicality, ability to catch in traffic and athleticism.

Laughery is no stranger to Morgantown as he’s been to several games in the past and has grown up a fan of the football program.

The plans for Laughery is to next make a camp stop at Marshall and then will head to Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, Appalachian State, Elon and Davidson. He also plans to head back to West Virginia for another look at the program in the fall.

Laughery still has a ways to go in his recruitment but the preferred walk-on offer from West Virginia is one that certainly has his attention at this stage of the process.