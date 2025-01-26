In-state tight end Zuliani picks West Virginia

West Virginia has added another in-state commitment from Bridgeport 2025 tight end Carter Zuliani.

Zuliani, 6-foot-6, 235-pounds, announced his choice on social media following a visit to campus where he was able to meet with the new coaching staff.

West Virginia extended an opportunity for Zuliani to join the team Jan. 7 and he held other offers from VMI, Eastern Kentucky, Youngstown State and Concord.

Inside wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart served as the lead recruiter and Zuliani is slated to play tight end for the Mountaineers.