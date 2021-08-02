Indianapolis (In.) Decatur 2023 athlete Aycen Stevens had never been to West Virginia prior to his unofficial visit Thursday but now has plans to return.

Stevens, 6-foot-4, 200-pounds, was able to get a complete view of the West Virginia football program during the meet and greet which included talking with the coaches, a tour of the facilities, a scavenger hunt with other recruits, a photo shoot with the uniforms and dinner with everybody at the end.