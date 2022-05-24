James Madison transfer CB McCormick selects West Virginia football

He collected 68 tackles, 9 passes deflected and 3 interceptions during his time on the field for the Dukes and started a total of 18 games for the program.

McCormick, 6-foot-0, 199-pounds, appeared in 49 games for the Dukes over his career but redshirted last season after playing in only one contest due to injury.

West Virginia has added yet another transfer commitment in the secondary with the pledge of James Madison graduate transfer cornerback Wesley McCormick.

The Germantown, Maryland native took an official visit to West Virginia this week and walked away impressed enough with the Big 12 Conference program to close the book on his recruitment.

McCormick will have one season left at the college level and is expected to step in and contribute immediately at the cornerback position for the Mountaineers.

McCormick has played 989 defensive snaps in his career and has exceled in coverage allowing only 29 of 75 passes thrown his way to be caught. That is a career reception percentage of just 38.7.

He entered the transfer portal May 20 and made a quick turnaround visit to see what Morgantown had to offer.

Overall, McCormick becomes the 11th addition for the West Virginia football program since the end of the early signing period and the second cornerback addition from the portal in recent weeks after the addition of Colorado State transfer Rashad Ajayi.

WVSports.com will have more on the addition of McCormick in the near future.