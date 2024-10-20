Javon Small didn't take long to earn his role with West Virginia

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries doesn’t make promises to anybody in recruiting.

That even includes proven players at the Big 12 level such as Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small. The point guard was coming off a season where he averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Cowboys last season while shooting 44-percent from the field and 37-percent from three.

The Mountaineers made Small a priority on the recruiting trail once he entered into the portal but again the pitch was that he could have an opportunity to come in and make an impact.

“We don’t tell anybody in recruiting that you’re coming in and you’re starting or you’re doing this. I just don’t believe that you can tell the guys that and then not be lying to somebody else in that locker room,” DeVries said. “So, every guy we recruit, we’re very up front and honest with them.”

DeVries outlined the potential for Small to come in and make his presence felt but cautioned that it would have to be earned. The head coach is a firm believer that once you start making promises it gives players an out not to work as hard to do what is required out of them.

But it didn’t take long for Small to make his presence felt and prove that he was worthy on a major role.

“Pretty fast,” DeVries said.

For Small while the potential opportunity was an attraction, it also was a chance for him to come and join a team with a goal of trying to have success. The Mountaineers are a veteran team that wants to share the basketball and fight for the same goal.

“We all know what we came here to do, which is to win, and we know we need to play together,” Small said. “So, I feel like sharing the ball is not a big problem to anybody.”

Small has already shown that he is a great floor leader that can score at all three levels as well as get into the paint. He also has an understanding of how to play within himself.

“He has just enough to get by you, but he never seems like he’s in a hurry,” DeVries said. “So very unselfish player as well,” DeVries said.

That was on display on his spectacular layup attempt where he was able to make a move and spin to the basket while putting the ball through the hoop in the exhibition game.

“It was basketball instinct,” Small said.