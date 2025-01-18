Jerry West's No. 44 retired across all West Virginia sports

Jerry West's No. 44 will not be worn by a Mountaineer ever again.

It was announced on Saturday during halftime of WVU's basketball game that West's 44 will be retired across all WVU sports.

"Through his generosity, advice, time and overall encouragement, Jerry West has always given back to our University and our student-athletes," West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. "He never sought the recognition, but all our student-athletes have benefited from his love for his home state and University.

"While we lost Jerry in June, his legacy will continue to touch and enhance the lives of our student-athletes through scholarships, our academic center in the Coliseum and his overall vision to compete and represent the West Virginia jersey with pride," Baker added. "He was proud of his alma mater, and No. 44 will always stand for excellence here at WVU. There will never be another Jerry West."

The No. 44 was worn on patches of all athletes at WVU this season, but now the number will never be worn again.







