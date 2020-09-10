WVSports - Join WVSports.com with one of our two promos

West Virginia Mountaineer football returns this weekend and there has ever been a better time to join WVSports.com. We're giving you the choice of one of two promos to get you started on the oldest and largest West Virginia sports subscription site. Daily in-depth coverage of WVU sports and access to The Blue Lot, our online community of the most passionate Mountaineer fans that you'll find anywhere.

OFFER #1

Code: 2020WVU50 Valid through 09.30.20

WVSports.com - 50% off the first year of your annual subscription! (Please read the terms of service. This offer can not be combined with any other offer in the Rivals network. Discount applies to the first year of your annual subscription only. After the one-year subscription promotional period, your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. New annual subscribers only)

New users https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=2020WVU50

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=2020WVU50

OFFER #2

Code: WVU60DAY Valid through 09.30.20

WVSports.com - Premium Access - 60 day free trial - This offer can not be combined with any other offer from the Rivals network. **Your subscription will auto-renew at [$9.95 per month/$99.95 per year] until you cancel. To avoid being charged at the rate above, you must cancel before the promotion period ends. New subscribers only. **You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up.**

New users https://westvirginia.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=WVU60DAY

Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here: https://westvirginia.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=WVU60DAY