JUCO DB Wright adds offer, eyes visit to West Virginia
Fullerton C.C. (Ca.) cornerback Jordan Wright has been committed to Hawaii but a rash of power five options have him looking at his options prior to signing a letter of intent.
Wright, 6-foot-1, 175-pounds, committed to Hawaii April 23 but has since added power five scholarship offers from West Virginia, Kansas State and Kansas.
