JUCO DL Williams has different view of WVU after visit, another set
Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna College defensive lineman Savion Williams had an idea about what to expect on his first visit to West Virginia but the reality was better than he imagined.
Williams, 6-foot-4, 315-pounds, made the trip to Morgantown for a one day visit and the end result was that it changed his perception about some of the things with the program.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news