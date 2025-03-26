Hodge expected to be named West Virginia head basketball coach

West Virginia is expected to name Ross Hodge as the 24th head men’s basketball coach.

Matt Norlander of CBSSports.com first reported the news. WVSports.com has reported over the past few days he had emerged as a leading candidate.

Hodge, 44, has spent two seasons atop the North Texas basketball program leading the Mean Green to a 46-23 record during that time including a 27-8 record this past season.

Hodge has gone to the NIT in each of his first two seasons at North Texas. Known for his defensive acumen, his North Texas teams have held opponents to 63.8 points per game in his first year, good for 12th nationally, and that total is at 59.9 or third nationally this season.

The Dallas native previously served as the associate head coach under Grant McCasland for six seasons beginning in 2017 prior to being named the leader of the basketball program. There is a connection with the Mountaineers as Athletic Director Wren Baker was in Denton from 2016-22.

Prior to that Hodge worked with McCasland at Arkansas State from 2016-17 where the Red Wolves put together a 20-12 season. He also was an assistant at Colorado State (2012-16) and Southern Mississippi (2011-12) where he worked under Larry Eustachy.

Hodge also has head coaching experience at the junior college level where he spent five seasons between stops at Paris JC and Midland College from 2006-11. At Paris, Hodge amassed a 83-17 record over three seasons including a trip to the NJCAA Division I Elite 8. He was named his conference’s Coach of the Year during the 2006-07 campaign.

Then in two seasons at Midland Hodge was 63-7 including a NJCAA Division I runner-up finish in his final season before he took the assistant job at Southern Mississippi.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Paris, Hodge was an assistant at the school for a season.

Hodge got his start at his alma mater Texas A&M-Commerce where he was an assistant from 2003-05 and helped the Lions to the 2004-05 Lone Star Conference Championship, and a spot in the NCAA Division II Sweet 16.

Hodge is set to replace former head coach Darian DeVries who left the program for Indiana leading to a search that ended up on the Texas native.

WVSports.com will have more on the hiring of Hodge.