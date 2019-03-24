Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-24 12:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

JUCO OL Turnetine grabs WVU offer, plans visit

Axlot4onqt6leofnqz1d
Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Like his actual size, the game of football sort of grew on Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine over the years.

Turnetine, 6-foot-8, 338-pounds, played football early in his career but elected to step away from the game for a while on and off throughout his childhood.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}