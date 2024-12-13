JUCO transfer Tyrus Hall already familiar with West Virginia baseball

For most transfers, there is a period of time when you are building new relationships. For Bossier Parish Community College (La.) transfer Tyrus Hall, his relationships with current guys on the Mountaineer roster helped him land in Morgantown.

In October, WVU picked up Hall, a shortstop, after he spent one season at the JUCO level. Hall is from Victoria, BC, in Canada, and is familiar with fellow Canadian and Mountaineer Sam White.

"I played baseball with Sam White, and he had always talked about West Virginia being amazing and while I was at JUCO. I would follow Sam’s games and saw how good the team was. So when they reached, I was set on going there," Hall said.

White batted in the middle of the West Virginia lineup last season, and he looks set to do so once again in 2025. Hall and White's relationship goes back to their high school days when they played travel ball together.

"I first met Sam White in grade 11 on the junior national team. We both played for two years, so we became good buddies. After the trips, he went to WVU while I took a gap year and continued to play for the team Canada. Then, once he was done, Jorge Valdes joined the squad, so I was surrounded by another WVU guy. But I stayed in touch with Sam and saw him and his team were doing well, so I started looking into their program myself after hearing how much he enjoyed the people of WVU and the school," Hall said.

Valdes is currently a freshman outfielder, also from Canada.

Hall caught the eye of the WVU coaching staff after an all-star game, where his athleticism stood out. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Jacob Garcia would reach out to Hall, and while he garnered a lot of interest, WVU was always his top choice.

"It was great, after the all-star game, I had lots of schools reaching out to, but when WVU reached out, they always were at the top," Hall said.

Last season, Hall played in 50 games, batting .306, with a .405 on-base percentage. He slugged four home runs and had 31 RBIs.

Hall said West Virginia is getting a player who wants to do anything he can to help his team win.

"They should know that I'm coming to WVU to do anything I can do to help the team win. As a person, I'm a very open, loving Canadian that’s ready to bring the energy to the team," Hall said.