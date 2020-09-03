WVSports - Junior QB Jarret Doege named West Virginia football starting QB

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has decided on who will be the starting quarterback to begin the 2020 season and it will be Jarret Doege.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced the news on his radio show.

"It was a close competition but Doege won the job and we're moving forward with him as the starter," Brown said. "Jarret Doege is our starter, we believe in him.

Doege, a transfer from Bowling Green that arrived last summer, started the final three games of 2019 and led the Mountaineers to two wins down the stretch run on the road at Kansas State and TCU. He appeared in a total of four games overall, which allowed him to qualify for a redshirt and preserve his junior season.

In those four appearances, Doege completed 79-120 passes (65.8-percent) for 818 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Doege was locked into a battle with Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall for the starting job and emerges as the victor with the program set to start the season Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky.

Brown had made it clear that a decision was not expected until it was clear between the two and that has happened. Brown said that he will not have a short leash, although he did express confidence in what redshirt senior Austin Kendall was able to do.

The Texas native has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his career.

Here is a deep dive into his advanced statistics in 2019.

Against the blitz:

On 30 drop backs, he completed 15-27 passes (55.6-percent) for 214 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He was charged with one drop for an adjusted completion percentage of 61.5.

Down the field:

Completed 7-20 passes (35-percent) over 20+ yards for 227 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Passing Distribution:

Completed 65 of 79 passes under 10-yards. (82.2-percent)

Direction:

12-17 for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns with 1 interception to the left, 55-78 for 525 yards and 3 touchdowns with 2 interceptions between the numbers, 12-19 for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns to the right.

Redzone:

10 trips, 8 scores. 4 touchdowns.

Third Down Conversions:

16-44 36-percent