Kansas' Lance Leipold gives his take on West Virginia

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Two teams that are in a similar spot meet in Morgantown this weekend, as Kansas and West Virginia both have their Big 12 opener on Saturday. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is 1-1 in his two meetings against the Mountaineers, as this is the two teams' first meeting since 2022. Leipold spoke about the upcoming matchup against West Virginia, giving his thoughts on Neal Brown as well as quick thoughts on WVU's team.

Thoughts on West Virginia

Leipold gave a rundown on the Mountaineers, talking about their two losses as well as how they are built as a roster. "A team that’s been through a tough schedule so far. Two rivalry games had a tough one on Saturday," Leipold said. Leipold mentioned how he was somewhat familiar with West Virginia QB Garrett Greene from their matchup two years ago when he was the backup quarterback. He also found similarities between his roster to the WVU roster. "Even two years ago or whatever it was when we played them, Greene got a little bit of playing time, I think they started to feed him in in some situations. He’s a talented quarterback who can create plays with his feet. Another team they got a big back and then they got quick backs and they got some athletic tight ends with some great length and they motion them around like we do, they find ways to get them the ball," Leipold said.

Respect for Brown

Leipold said he has a lot of respect for WVU head coach Neal Brown and thinks highly of him. Brown is 2-1 all-time against Leipold, with two of those three meetings coming between Kansas and West Virginia. "I’ve said it before, Neal Brown is an outstanding coach, I have a lot of respect for him. I told him when we were both at our former jobs we had a chance to go against each other and I know he’s an outstanding offensive mind and a very fine head coach and he’s going to have that team bouncing back and we intend to do the same," Leipold said.



Looking forward to Saturday