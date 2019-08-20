Neal Brown has stated since arriving at West Virginia that when he knew who was going to be the starting quarterback in his first season as the head coach, he’d know it.

Well, that time has come.

Redshirt junior Austin Kendall has been tabbed as the starter for when the Mountaineers open the season Aug. 31 against James Madison.

The Oklahoma graduate transfer fought off pushes from fellow redshirt junior Jack Allison, junior Jarret Doege and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe to win the post.

Brown said that he separated himself after the scrimmage Friday where Kendall was one of the most impressive of the bunch making the choice clear.

"It was clear after Friday's night scrimmage in the stadium that he earned it," Brown said.

Kendall, 6-foot-2, 221-pounds, arrived in Morgantown in January and participated in spring ball. A native of Waxhaw, North Carolina, the signal caller appeared in six games during his time with the Sooners completing 28-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in those contests.

Brown had said earlier in fall camp that Kendall had been making strides not only with his understanding of the offense but with execution and his consistency eventually won him the job.

"He's improved," Brown said.

The Mountaineers will begin preparation for the season opener Thursday with a mock game set for Saturday.



