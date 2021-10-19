Kenny Robinson recovers blocked punt for TD in NFL's Week 6

The ball bounced on the turf before Robinson scooped it up at the four-yard-line, rushing the 12 yards for his first-ever NFL touchdown.

The Carolina Panthers safety, who has played strictly on special teams, found himself in the right position after teammate Frankie Luvu blocked a Minnesota Vikings' punt.

Kenny Robinson made his presence felt on Sunday.

Robinson wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 6:

Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was targeted once, but did not tally a reception in a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Played 15 snaps in an overtime 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Led the team with five tackles in a 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears.

Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 12 snaps on special teams in a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 53 snaps in a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans.

Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Played six defensive snaps, but left game early with a foot injury. The Raiders would defeat the Denver Broncos, 34-24.

Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Led team with 14 tackles in a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Playing on special teams, recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Panthers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Threw for 209 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 78 snaps in a 34-11 win over the Detroit Lions.

Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Did not play (bye week).

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Totaled two interceptions and eight tackles in a 34-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Did not play.