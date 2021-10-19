Kenny Robinson recovers blocked punt for TD in NFL's Week 6
Kenny Robinson made his presence felt on Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers safety, who has played strictly on special teams, found himself in the right position after teammate Frankie Luvu blocked a Minnesota Vikings' punt.
The ball bounced on the turf before Robinson scooped it up at the four-yard-line, rushing the 12 yards for his first-ever NFL touchdown.
Robinson wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 6:
Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Was targeted once, but did not tally a reception in a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Played 15 snaps in an overtime 35-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Led the team with five tackles in a 24-14 win over the Chicago Bears.
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 12 snaps on special teams in a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 53 snaps in a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans.
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Played six defensive snaps, but left game early with a foot injury. The Raiders would defeat the Denver Broncos, 34-24.
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Led team with 14 tackles in a 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Playing on special teams, recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown. The Panthers lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Threw for 209 yards and one touchdown in a 23-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 78 snaps in a 34-11 win over the Detroit Lions.
Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Did not play (bye week).
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Totaled two interceptions and eight tackles in a 34-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Did not play.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints
