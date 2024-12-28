KenPom predicts how West Virginia will fare in Big 12 play

(Photo by WVSports.com)

West Virginia has closed out the non-conference portion of their schedule and is now onto Big 12 play. KenPomery, an advanced statistical website for college basketball, uses efficiency to measure how good a team is. KenPom also predicts how the Mountaineers will do in Big 12 play and the percentage chance they give WVU to win each game. Overall, KenPom projects West Virginia to go 9-11 in conference play, having them finish the regular season with an 18-13 record. They also give WVU at least a 40 percent chance to win 12 of their 20 games against Big 12 opponents.

December/January

The first month of conference play shapes up to be the hardest for the Mountaineers. Out of the 11 losses KenPom projects, five of them come in the first month of conference play. Two games against Houston, a trip to Kansas, and a home date against Iowa State make the first month of the year very challenging. There are plenty of close games as KenPom gives WVU a 51 percent chance to beat Arizona at home, a 48 percent chance to beat Colorado on the road, and then a 54 percent chance to beat Kansas State on the road. In WVU's four projected wins, their average margin of victory is 4.3 points. In their five projected losses, the average margin of defeat is 6.6 points.

December/January Opponent Opponent Rank Percent Chance To Win Projected Outcome @ Kansas 8 18% 76-66 (L) vs Oklahoma State 104 84% 78-67 (W) vs Arizona 24 51% 73-72 (W) @ Colorado 76 48% 69-68 (L) @ Houston 4 12% 70-58 (L) vs Iowa State 5 34% 76-71 (L) vs Arizona State 59 70% 72-67 (W) @ Kansas State 90 54% 71-69 (W) vs. Houston 4 33% 67-62 (L)

February

In February, West Virginia has eight games, and KenPom projects the Mountaineers going 4-4 during the month. Their wins include home dates against Utah, BYU, Cincinnati, and TCU. All their projected losses that month come on the road. The average margin of victory in the month is 4.8 points, while the average margin of defeat is 6.5 points. During February, West Virginia has a three-game stretch, which includes a road game against Baylor (ranked 18th by KenPom), a home date against Cincinnati (ranked 21st), and then a trip back to Texas to face Texas Tech (ranked 13th). This also all comes in a week, spanning from Feb. 15-22.

February Opponent Opponent Rank Percent Chance To Win Projected Outcome @ Cincinnati 21 24% 70-62 (L) @ TCU 74 47% 67-66 (L) vs Utah 63 73% 76-70 (W) vs BYU 41 63% 74-70 (W) @ Baylor 18 24% 76-68 (L) vs Cincinnati 21 52% 67-66 (W) @ Texas Tech 13 20% 75-66 (L) vs TCU 74 76% 70-62 (W)

March

The month of March is a quick three-game stretch before the Big 12 Tournament begins. However, two of the games take place in the state of Utah, as WVU faces BYU and Utah, both on the road. The Mountaineers are projected to lose both games, with an average margin of defeat of 3.5 points. Their win over UCF, they're projected to win by eight points.

March Opponent Opponent Rank Percent Chance To Win Projected Outcome @ BYU 41 33% 75-70 (L) @ Utah 63 43% 74-72 (L) vs UCF 75 77% 75-67 (W)

Overall