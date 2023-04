The West Virginia basketball program came into the off-season with a clear plan when it came to addressing some of the holes on the roster.

The coaching staff took a major step in that department with the commitment of Arizona point guard transfer Kerr Kriisa.

Kriisa, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, was one of the top available players in the transfer portal after spending three-seasons with the Wildcats. The Estonian point guard averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists last year, the second total pacing the entire Pac-12 Conference.