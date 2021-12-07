Kyzir White continues racking up tackles in Week 13

Kyzir White continues to have the AFC West on watch. The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker collected 10 tackles in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading the team en route to a 44-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. To date, White has tallied 96 tackles — good for fourth-best in the division.

White wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 13: Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Totaled one reception for nine yards in a 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Did not play. Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Did not play (bye week). Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Did not play (bye week). Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 62 snaps in a 31-0 win over the Houston Texans. Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play. Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Did not play (ankle). David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Did not play (bye week). Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Did not play (bye week). Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play. Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 78 snaps in a 41-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Did not play. Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Led team with 10 tackles, including one for loss, in a 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league: Bruce Irvin, LB, Chicago Bears Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins David Sills V, WR, New York Giants