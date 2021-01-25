WVSports - Late bucket gives West Virginia win over Texas Tech

Facing a one-point deficit in the game’s final seconds, it was Miles McBride who came up big for the Mountaineers.

The sophomore guard sank a late layup to give No. 11 West Virginia the lead over the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, and after the Red Raiders could not down a late jumper, the Mountaineers emerged with the 88-87 win.

Jordan McCabe was the story of the first half, as his ability as a facilitator was supplemented by a strong playmaking performance. He led the team in scoring in the first half, going 3-of-4 from the field for nine points, in addition to pitching in two assists.

Together, the Mountaineers seemed to look sharp offensively, consistently knocking down buckets to put distance between themselves and the Red Raiders. But it couldn’t be sustained.

West Virginia (11-4) experienced a handful of team-wide offensive struggles in the waning minutes of the first half, putting the Mountaineers in a tough spot. Texas Tech was able to knock down a layup just before the buzzer, tying the score at 39 — officially evaporating any WVU lead.

West Virginia’s turnover issues became more apparent in the second half as they played a key role in Texas Tech wrestling the lead away. As the Mountaineers’ offensive struggles continued, going more than three minutes without a made basket from the field around the 12 minute mark, the Red Raiders charged out to a double-digit lead.

Led in part by four double-digit scorers, West Virginia began to shrink the deficit.

McBride knocked down a three-point shot to tie the game with just under two minutes to go, which was quickly countered by a Texas Tech 3-pointer.

Moments later, McBride would knock down the driving layup that gave the Mountaineers their second-straight win.

McBride led the Mountaineers in scoring with 24 points, followed by Sean McNeil and Jalen Bridges with 13 each.

West Virginia will return to the hardwood on Saturday as the Mountaineers play host to the Florida Gators. Part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the 2 p.m. tipoff will be broadcast through ESPN.



