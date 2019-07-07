News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-07 08:25:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Update on enrollment for the remaining WVU 2019 hoops signees

E6mrlsty0fs2mrb34pkp
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia is still in the process of putting a bow on the 2019 recruiting efforts in basketball as the Mountaineers look to fill the remaining scholarships. But what’s the latest with the enrollment status of those that have already signed with the program?

The first summer session was June 3 and West Virginia welcomed two new players into the program in Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil and Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller guard Miles McBride. During the second summer session June 24, Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic center Oscar Tshiebwe joined them.

But what about the others?

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}