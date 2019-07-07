West Virginia is still in the process of putting a bow on the 2019 recruiting efforts in basketball as the Mountaineers look to fill the remaining scholarships. But what’s the latest with the enrollment status of those that have already signed with the program?

The first summer session was June 3 and West Virginia welcomed two new players into the program in Dayton (Oh.) Sinclair C.C. guard Sean McNeil and Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller guard Miles McBride. During the second summer session June 24, Hermitage (Pa.) Kennedy Catholic center Oscar Tshiebwe joined them.

But what about the others?