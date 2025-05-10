Where is WVU at with funds for the remaining hoops coaching staff?

West Virginia head basketball coach Ross Hodge is putting together what his first coaching staff will look like in Morgantown.

Per the terms of his contract Hodge has up to $1,750,000 to allocate to the assistant coaches and support staff but that total may be increased by Athletic Director Wren Baker. That total does not include the strength coach or the trainer.

To date, Hodge has announced assistant coaches Jase Herl, Phil Forte and Mike Randle along with Director of Video, Scouting and Analytics Sean McClurg.

Herl is set to make $375,000, which includes a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $125,000.

Forte will make $325,000 and that total includes a base pay of $250,000 and supplemental compensation of $75,000.

And Randle will make $175,000.

As far as McClurg, that total will be $70,000, meaning that the combined current total for the assistants and support staff is $945,000, meaning that Hodge still has funds to play with to fill out the staff.

That total is at least $805,000 that can be dispersed through two more on-court assistants which are expected to be a Johnny Estelle and Andre Shaw a number of other spots.

That also could include a general manager and other pieces as Hodge looks to build his staff.

Still even with some key pieces in place, Hodge still has some funds to work with in assembling the best possible coaching staff that he can construct.