2026 LB Nathan Gersh sees a lot to like on his West Virginia visit

Gersh, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, was impressed with the experience, especially the facilities and how the coaching staff interacted with him.

Dexter (Mi.) 2026 linebacker Nathan Gersh took a visit to check out West Virginia for the Kansas game and received the news that the Big 12 Conference program was offering a scholarship.

“It honestly exceeded my expectations. The stadium was packed out and the fans were loud,” he said.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz then sat down with him while he was eating and talked with him for around ten minutes. By the end of that conversation, Koonz extended the offer to hin.

“I was very excited to be offered by them as they check a lot of the boxes for what I look for in a school,” he said.

At this stage, Gersh believes he has developed a strong connection with the West Virginia coaching staff and has pretty regular communication with them over the phone.

“They seem like a great group of guys,” he said.

Gersh is being recruited to play inside linebacker and the coaching staff has been impressed with his overall skill set as well as what he has shown on film to this point.

The talented linebacker is still looking at places to visit over the next few months throughout the Midwest but admitted that another trip to Morgantown could be on the docket as well.

“I could definitely see myself coming back for another visit,” he said.