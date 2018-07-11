West Virginia currently has a six-man recruiting class signed, sealed and delivered for the 2018 class and the scholarship situation is currently a tight one.

With 14 players on scholarship including former walk-on center Logan Routt for 13 spots, there is still some sorting out to do overall.

The program will have only one senior entering next year in forward Esa Ahmad and already one commitment in the fold in Cincinnati (Oh.) Moeller point guard Miles McBride filling that spot in the class.

But looking ahead into the future, who are the top targets to focus on in 2019 as the Mountaineers look to piece together the next recruiting class.