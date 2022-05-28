West Virginia is already well under way when it comes to filling out the 2022 class.

The Mountaineers have already added a trio of signatures in the 2022 class with Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian point guard Josiah Davis, Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris and River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick. As well as commitments from South Carolina transfer guard Erik Stevenson, Iowa transfer point guard Joe Toussaint, Washington transfer forward Emmitt Matthews, Texas transfer big man Tre Mitchell, Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Harcum College center Mohamed Wague and Moberly Area C.C (Mo.) center Jimmy Bell.

So, what's next in the class?

With so much that can change between now and when the dust settles on this class it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what we know now.

And West Virginia is still actively pursuing several top targets.