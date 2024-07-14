New West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries must now turn his attention to building the roster for his inaugural season in Morgantown.

So, what's next with the roster?

DeVries inherited one player once the dust settled in forward Ofri Naveh.

The new head coach has already added his son Tucker DeVries, who is coming off back-to-back years as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee in KJ Tenner, first-team all-state Ohio guard Jonathan Powell, as well as Illinois transfers and former four-star recruits guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry, UIC guard Tony Okani, Fresno State big Eduardo Andre, Washington State guard Joseph Yesufu, Oklahoma State point guard Javon Small and Detroit Mercy guard Jayden Stone.

With so much that can change between now and when the dust settles on this class it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what targets that could be on the list.