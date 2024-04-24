New West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries must now turn his attention to building the roster for his inaugural season in Morgantown. So, what's next with the roster? DeVries inherits some players but it's unclear how much roster movement could shake out in the coming days and weeks. The new head coach has already added his son Tucker DeVries, who is coming off back-to-back years as the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Mr. Basketball in the state of Tennessee in KJ Tenner, as well as Illinois transfers and former four-star recruits guard Sencire Harris and forward Amani Hansberry. With so much that can change between now and when the dust settles on this class it's impossible to predict what the class size will ultimately look like but what we can do is examine what targets that could be on the list.

Advertisement

Official visit: April 12-14 Wright is a name that makes sense on this list considering that he has already transferred once to play for DeVries. The California native started his career at California State University, Northridge where he averaged 16.7 points per game before transferring to Drake last season. Finished second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game while shooting 40-percent from three. Wright has one year of eligibility remaining in his career and is the type of transfer that makes sense. Took an official visit to West Virginia from April 12-14.

Official visit: April 12-14 Okani is coming off a season where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. That led him to declare for the NBA Draft while entering the transfer portal to explore his options. With one season of eligibility left, Okani took an official visit to West Virginia from April 12-14 and is an intriguing 6-foot-8 wing. Has narrowed his list down to West Virginia, LSU, Virginia, St. Bonaventure and Pepperdine.

Hawkins is a native of Washington, D.C. who began his career at Howard where he started 55 of 59 games and helped to lead the program to their first NCAA Tournament in 31 years. Hawkins then transferred to Minnesota where he spent one season and averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 39-percent from the field and 36-percent from three-point range. Hawkins had originally declared he would be staying with the Gophers before announcing he would enter the transfer portal.

Tonje spent four seasons at Colorado State where he scored 1,051 points in the process. He also shot 45.2 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range during that time. Transferred to Missouri last season where he only appeared in eight games averaging 2.6 points after sustaining a foot injury. The Nebraska native will have one year of eligibility left and has already heard from the Mountaineers.

Evans was named the SWAC Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 39.2-percent from three. The Mississippi native spent four seasons at Jackson State including a redshirt and then entered the transfer portal to a long list of suitors including West Virginia. Evans has one season left.

A former junior college prospect at Dodge City, Freeman spent two years at Milwaukee where he proved to be a reliable scoring option. During his first year, Freeman averaged 18.2 points per game on 40-percent shooting and increased those totals to 21.1 points per game and 42-percent in year two. Freeman has a number of suitors already and the North Carolina native will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Ausar spent two seasons at East Carolina and the Georgia native is coming off a campaign where he averaged 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 51.4-percent from the field and 37.5-percent from three. He appeared in 64 games during his time with the Pirates starting a total of 44 of those and entered the transfer portal looking for a new destination. Ausar will have two years of eligibility remaining and has already been in contact with West Virginia along with many others.

Started his career at the junior college level and then moved onto Kansas State where he spent two seasons. Then moved onto Texas San-Antonio where he averaged 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while starting 26 of 31 games. The Texas native would have one season of eligibility left and has heard from West Virginia.

Brickus spent four years at LaSalle where he appeared in 119 games. The Pennsylvania native is coming off a season where he averaged 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Brickus shot 43-percent and 40-percent from three. He has one year remaining in his career and has already been contacted by West Virginia.

Davis played two seasons at Chipola College before transferring to Northwestern State. In his lone year there Davis started 24 of 31 games and put together a solid statistical line of 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 40-percent from the field and 39-percent from three. The Georgia native has already heard from West Virginia and would have one season left in his career.

Taylor spent his first two years at Wake Forest before moving onto Georgia State. This past season he saw a significant leap in production starting 31 of 32 games and averaged 14.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 40-percent and 35-percent from three. He has one year of eligibility remaining in his career and is a native of North Carolina. Has already been contacted by West Virginia.

Oweh spent two seasons at Oklahoma where he appeared in 60 games and started a total of 37. The New Jersey native entered the transfer portal this off-season and almost tripled his scoring output from his first season at 11.4 points per game. Oweh also grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 49-percent from the floor and 38-percent from three. Oweh has two years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Mitchell started 71 of his 72 college games over his two seasons at Texas and saw his numbers take a jump this past season. This year he averaged 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and a steal while shooting 58.5 percent from the field. Mitchell was a highly recruited prospect during his initial recruitment and the Florida native should have plenty of suitors with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Dell'Orso was named the Big South Freshman of the Year during his first year with the program and followed that up earning second-team all-conference honors this past season. Dell'Orso averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and is an intriguing option in the portal given his size and skill set. He has two years left in his career at the next level.

The New York native spent one season at Manhattan where he averaged 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his freshman season. The lengthy guard has already been contacted by a long list of schools including West Virginia. Traore will have three seasons left at his next college destination.

Okpara is a native of Nigeria and was at Ohio State for two seasons. During that time, Okpara played in 70 games and after earning a starting role down the stretch of his freshman season kept that position all year as a sophomore. Averaged 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while blocking 2.3 shots per contest. Okpara will have two years left in his career and is an intriguing five man with shot blocking experience.

Traore started his career at St. Louis but moved onto Long Beach State where he put together two very productive seasons. Traore started 67 of 68 games during his time there and averaged 12.4 points and 10.4 rebounds during those two years while shooting 53-percent from the floor. The talented big would have one year left.

Smith started his career at Mississippi State and spent only one season there before moving onto Georgia Tech. After two years, Smith would transfer yet again to Utah where he averaged 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 28 games played with 21 starts. Entered the transfer portal yet again after the season and the Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The Massachusetts native was a highly decorated high school prospect but was limited to just an average of seven minutes per game over his 26 appearances as a true freshman. Power averaged 2.1 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game while shooting 33-percent and 35-percent from three. The versatile forward has three years of eligibility remaining and has already heard from a long list of schools including West Virginia that are banking on his pedigree in a new location.

A Toronto, Canada native Allette appeared in 19 games during his freshman season and led the Monarchs in scoring with 17.4 points per game. He also averaged 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 45-percent from the field and 35-percent from three. Allette was dismissed from the team in late January but entered the transfer portal with three years remaining in his career.

Jalen Speer - Florida A&M Speer spent two years at FAMU where he was named to the MEAC All-Freshman Team in his first year with 11.9 points and 2.4 assists per game and followed that up with 10.5 points and 2.8 assists per game the following season. Then spent a year at Santa Fe College, before returning and averaging 15.5 points and 4.0 assists on 38.8-percent from three. Speer is a native of Florida and would have one year remaining. West Virginia has made contact with the talented guard.

Elijah Malone - Grace College Malone was selected as the 2024 Bevo Francis Award winner and the NAIA National Player of the Year. Malone averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 63-percent from the floor and 37-percent from three. The big showed improvement in all four of his seasons at the college level and now has entered the transfer portal looking to make the most of his final season.

Darnell Evans - Caldwell Evans spent two seasons at Caldwell where he started all 59 games during his time with the program. After a freshman season where he averaged 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game he followed that up by hitting 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He also shot 46-percent from the floor and 32-percent from three. The New York native has two years left in his career and is a craft 6-foot-0 guard that has shown the ability to score the basketball.