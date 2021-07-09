Looking at the top in-state West Virginia players of the Rivals era

West Virginia hasn’t been a state known for traditionally producing an abundance of talent on an annual basis, but the Mountaineers have been able to land many impact prospects from within its borders.

We look back at the ten best that signed with the Mountaineers as a scholarship athlete from the years 2002-21. This does not include in-state walk-ons that eventually earned a scholarship, traditional transfers or any players before the year 2002. So without further adieu.

Years in the program: 2017-2020 Stills is one of only a handful of players on this list that are still active but the older son of former West Virginia great Gary Stills makes the cut for what he's done already and what he could be primed for in his final season. Stills emerged onto the scene last year with a dominant performance at the nose tackle spot recording seven sacks and earning all-Big 12 honors for his efforts. While his numbers took a dip in his senior season, recording only 3.5 sacks his on the field play was actually better. Stills earned consensus all-American honors and was named as the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts. Leaves as one of the best in-state players in school history.

Years in the program: 2005-09 Williams would have been near the top of any in-state list had it not been for a series of injuries that cost him time on the field and in one instance almost an entire season. Still Williams was an impact player for West Virginia in the middle of the defense and developed into one of the standouts on that side of the ball during a critical era for the program. He finished with 254 total tackles during his time on campus.

Years in the program: 2013-17 An underrated player at an underappreciated position, Wellman played fullback in an air raid scheme and while he didn't put up gaudy statistical totals was an integral part of what the Mountaineers did with his blocking. It tells you his impact that he only carried the ball 35 times for 137 yards and a touchdown while catching 16 passes for 71 yards and 3 more scores but is still featured on this list.

Years in the program: 2008-12 Jenkins is one of the highest rated players nationally to sign with West Virginia from within its own borders and made the most of it. The Parkersburg product started 37 games in his career for West Virginia after making his way onto the field early. Took a redshirt after injuring his knee and was a contributor throughout his career although at times was plagued by inconsistency. Still there is no doubting that Jenkins lived up to his billing as a lineman that could make an impact on the program.

Years in the program: 2016-18 Wesco took the long road to West Virginia after starring as a quarterback/wide receiver at Musselman. He took a detour by heading to Lackawanna College but eventually found his way to Morgantown where it took him some time to develop. Primarily used as a blocker in his first two years, Wesco elevated his game during his senior season and caught 26 passes for 366 yards and a touchdown while still showcasing his dominating blocking ability at tight end or fullback. His versatility helped him on his path to the NFL where he was selected by the New York Jets.

Years in the program: 2018-current Another son of Gary Stills that is still active in the program but even with only two years under his belt it's hard to argue with the results. The younger Stills was one of the highest graded players on the defensive side as a freshman and was tied for the lead in sacks with seven during his sophomore season. But after another strong year as a junior running beside his brother and will now look to close his career strong.

Years in the program: 2011-14 Tonkery was a solid role player through his first three years with the program but things took off in a big way during his senior season where he finished with 69 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He settled down into his role in the Mountaineers defense and became one of the standout players on that side of the ball.

Years in the program: 2012-15 You might have noticed a theme here and it continues with another tough-nosed blocking tight end that didn't fill up the stat sheet but opened a lot of holes. Clay only caught 20 passes for 175 yards during his career but was a stabilizing force in helping the Mountaineers generate yards through what he did in the blocking department.

Years in the program: 2016-19 Donahue appeared in 47 games over the course of his four-year career. He finished with 102 tackles and 5.5 sacks during that time while developing into one of the leaders on the Mountaineers roster. Donahue certainly had his ups and downs during his career but his longevity and impact certainly can be felt.

Years in the program: 2003-07 Magro was a Morgantown product that appeared in 51 games during the course of his career. He made the biggest impact in his final season with 83 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. Like some of the others on this list, it took him some time but he developed into a solid contributor for the West Virginia defense that was a strong leader.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: