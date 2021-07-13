Los Angeles Dodgers draft Madison Jeffrey in 15th round

Madison Jeffrey, one of the team's strongest bullpen arms from a season ago, was selected in the 15th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was the No. 462 overall selection.

The run on West Virginia pitchers heading to the West Coast continues.

Jeffrey, who attended Cabell Midland High School in Ona, was tied for the team lead in saves a season ago. He totaled 28 strikeouts in 18 appearances.

As 2021 was his junior year, he still has eligibility remaining.

Jeffrey is the third Mountaineer chosen in this year's draft, following Jackson Wolf (4th round, San Diego Padres) and Ryan Bergert (6th round, San Diego Padres).