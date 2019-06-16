It was the first official visit for Okoli and that was enough to make the call.

Okoli, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, elected to end his recruitment after taking an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend just one week after earning a scholarship offer at the program’s one-day camp.

The last time Gaithersburg (Md.) Watkins Mill athlete David Okoli came to West Virginia it was to prove himself but after returning for the second time in as many weeks he leaves committed to the program.

At the time the Maryland native made it clear that the Mountaineers were an offer that he was waiting on and it took little time for him to make good on those statements.

“I really like the coaches at West Virginia they are legit. They loved the way I was built and my work ethic,” he said following the camp experience.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect picked the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, Temple, East Carolina and more.

The opportunity to play Big 12 Conference football relatively close to home as well as being close to his brother who is in Fairmont was just too much to pass up for Okoli.

A versatile athlete, Okoli could slot as a defensive back or wide receiver for the Mountaineers and worked out at both during the course of the camp. It was there where he was able to develop an even better connection with the coaches which ultimately resulted in the quick turnaround official visit.

Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae served as the lead recruiter for Okoli, who also is a standout track athlete and was timed at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash.

Okoli becomes the seventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2020 class and represents the first that is slotted as an athlete as he could play either side.

WVSports.com will have more with Okoli in the near future.