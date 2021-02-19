Maryland CB Woodby talks virtual trip, offer from West Virginia
Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2022 athlete Tyrin Woodby just started talking to the West Virginia coaching staff a few weeks ago but now holds an offer from the Mountaineers.
Woodby, 6-foot-1, 165-pounds, was in contact with cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae before he elected to leave for Georgia and defensive recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer stepped in to fill that role.
