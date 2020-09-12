WVSports - Mays, a valuable piece to West Virginia OL, will play a lot

West Virginia released its initial depth chart and one name absent from the starters along the offensive line was redshirt sophomore Briason Mays.

The Tennessee native played 499 snaps in his first season on the field with the program, which included seven starts at center. That is the third-most in regards to returning experience on the team behind only redshirt senior center Chase Behrndt and redshirt sophomore guard James Gmiter.

So Mays not being included in the initial starting lineup could be considered a surprise especially after the steps he took physically over the off-season to get stronger and prepare for his role. But that doesn’t mean there’s not going to be a place for him this fall at all.

Mays is the most versatile lineman on the entire West Virginia roster, showcasing the ability to play either tackle or guard spot as well as already starting at center. That is going to get him on the field and with the depth chart still influx leading up to the Eastern Kentucky opener, that could be as a starter.

“He’s an extremely intelligent player, he’s worked hard to get stronger,” head coach Neal Brown said. “There’s a chance he starts, if he doesn’t start, he’ll play a lot.”

Those type of players are lynchpins for offensive line units as valuable piece that can move around the front to fill holes where need be as well as provide all-important rest for starters. Even if isn’t in the starting lineup, the rotations are key for preserve the unit over the entire of a season.

That’s especially true for somebody that has an understanding of what to do at various spots.

“He’ll potentially start, if he doesn’t start he’ll be the sixth one in. He’s going to play a lot. He’s had a nice camp, mentally he’s done a great job,” Brown said.

The versatile lineman slid out to right tackle to provide more competition for junior John Hughes in fall camp but quickly displayed that he had the understanding and athleticism to play there. That makes him a possibility to fill in there as the Mountaineers are looking for more help at those spots.

“He's got the knowledge to be able to play really all of the positions just from his background of being a center,” Brown said. “I think he's got some potential to help us out there at tackle. He's got good twitch. He's got decent length and he's athletic. He's done well.”

Now, West Virginia is hoping that the experience Mays pulled from his time on the field last year will help him in his new role as valuable piece to the overall picture this fall.

It might not be in a starting role, but Mays is going to be a big part of the plans for this unit.