Offensive tackle Colton McKivitz is the second former West Virginia player off the board in this year’s NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers selected the Jacobsburg, Ohio native with the 153rd overall pick in the fifth round of the draft Saturday.



He was drafted one pick after his former teammate in defensive back Kenny Robinson, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers.

McKivitz, a two-time Iron Mountaineer Award winner and the lone Mountaineer to get an invitation to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, started 47 games during his college career in Morgantown and played in 50 games total. He made the move to left tackle for the 2019 season after playing primarily right tackle.



He earned First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year honors and was named a Third-Team All-American by The Associated Press following the 2019 season. McKivitz also played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 25.

This is the second straight year a West Virginia offensive lineman was taken in the draft with Yodny Cajuste being selected in the third round by the New England Patriots last year.